Eileen Naughton Stevens, 92, of Spring Lake Heights died Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Brandywine at Wall. Born and raised in Jersey City, Eileen lived in Fairway Mews in Spring Lake Heights for the past 40 years.
She was an LPN working for Dr. Kenneth Judy in Jersey City and Dr. Clifford Blasi while
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>