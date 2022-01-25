Douglas Maurice Verschelde, 38, of Point Pleasant, NJ sadly passed away on January 19, 2022.
Raised in Medford, NJ, Doug was preceded in death by his parents Douglas A. and Tammy (nee Ainis) Verschelde, his paternal grandparents Maurice and Edith Verschelde, and maternal grandparents Charles and Evelyn Ainis.
He is survived by his
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>