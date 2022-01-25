Commissioners introduce adjustments to parking ordinances

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The first ordinances of the year, which involve adjustments to parking regulations in the borough, were introduced at a virtual commissioners meeting.

After the Downtown Committee of Avon-By-The-Sea recommended several adjustments to the commissioners in December, two ordinances were presented at the meeting on Jan. 24 to adjust parking limits and add additional parking spaces for residents.

“Our first two ordinances deal with downtown parking, we’ve gotten some recommendations from the Downtown Committee, which we appreciate,” said Mayor Ed Bonanno.

“Downtown parking was kind of a knotty area; we had a number of recommendations.”

The ordinance introduced will synchronize the hours of time limit parking zones and adapt no parking areas to allow for more available spaces, according to Mayor Bonanno. Areas that currently have two hour parking will be changed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. zones, as a part of the ordinances.

The mayor also said that the ordinance will create parking areas during the day near Marine Place on Garfield Avenue, and will change parking times there from 10 minute parking to two hour zones. This is in efforts to ease congestion along Main Street, he said.

“We will continue to be looking at the big picture recommendations and we’re still looking into ways of coming up with a long term solution to downtown,” he said.

