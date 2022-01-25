Carole Hauck Smith

By
Star News Group Staff
-
8 views
Carole Hauck Smith

Carole Hauck Smith, age 64, of Naples Florida, formerly of Manasquan, passed away on December 31, 2021.

Carole was born in Elizabethtown, Kentucky to William and Audrey Hauck on November 12, 1957. Carole was raised in Manasquan, where she attended Manasquan schools and was a 1975 graduate of Manasquan High School. She was a 1979 Graduate of

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.