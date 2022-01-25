Attorney General: Brick charity pocketed over $200,000 in donations

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck and the Division of Consumer Affairs announced on Jan. 21 a lawsuit against the National Police Relief Association [NPRA], a charity based in Brick, for allegedly pocketing more than $200,000 in charitable donations.

The NPRA promotes itself as a charity that raises funds to benefit law enforcement officers and their families, and in particular families of officers killed or injured in the line of duty.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the initial complaint of the alleged embezzlement “alleges that these improper payments and benefits to board members were approximately fifteen times the total amount donated to fallen law enforcement officers or their families and more than double the amount directed to any charitable purpose at all.”

The Attorney General’s office has since ceased the NPRA’s ability to solicit donations, dispose of any financial records or dispose of any assets related to the charity’s account.

Among the defendants are the organization’s Vice President, Frank John, Secretary, Antoinette John and the estate of the former President, Michael Davis, who is deceased.

The complaint alleges that between 2014 and 2020, Mr. Davis and Ms. John took nearly $185,000 of $208,000 in donations for personal use, which was never filed as income, authorities said.

The complaint also alleges that nearly $25,000 was spent by the NPRA and the three defendants on vehicle costs, dinners and vacation costs, which have no discernable link to any charitable activities. In addition, over $7,000 was used to fund a trip to Walt Disney World for multiple board members and their families, authorities said.

Additionally, the NPRA reported $2.5 million in contributions for 2014 through 2019. Of the $2.5 million, less than $14,000 went towards the families of officers who were hurt in the line of duty, according to the Attorney General’s office. Approximately $1.8 million were remitted to paid fundraisers, and additional amounts were redirected to charities serving other purposes, officials said.

