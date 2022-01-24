Michael A. Holinko, 63, of Belmar, formerly of Montgomery Township, passed away January 10, 2022, at home with his loving wife by his side. Mike was born in New Brunswick and raised in Spotswood. He attended Rutgers University, graduating in 1980 with a business degree. Mike met the love of his life Carla Groppi
