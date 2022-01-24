Maria Dolores Casais

Maria Delores (Nunez) Casais, 87, passed away on January 14 at Care One in Wall Township. Maria emigrated to the US from Havana Cuba in the late 50’s to pursue the American dream. She was a proud American and a lifelong resident of Bayonne, NJ, where she worked as a seamstress. Maria was devoted to her family, a devout Roman Catholic and a parishioner of Our Lady of Assumption Church.

Maria is predeceased by her husband Jose Casais Lourd, her parents Antonio Nunez Sr. and Benjamina (Lamela) Nunez and her brother Antonio Nunez Jr. She is survived by her son Antonio (Tony) Casais and his wife Meg (Moloney) Casais, her daughter Prudencia (Casais) Davis, her son Jose (Pepe) Casais and his wife Kristen (Quinn) Casais, her sister Maria (Lolita) Nunez, her grandchildren, Andrew and Katie Casais, James and Justin Davis and Nicholas and Isabel Casais along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be on Thursday, January 20 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. http://www.stjude.org. For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.

Maria Delores (Nunez) Casais, 87, passed away on January 14 at Care One in Wall Township. Maria emigrated to the U.S. from Havana Cuba in the late 50’s to pursue the American dream. She was a proud American and a lifelong resident of Bayonne, where she worked as a seamstress. Maria was devoted to her family, a devout Roman Catholic and a parishioner of Our Lady of Assumption Church.

Maria is predeceased by her husband Jose Casais Lourd, her parents Antonio Nunez Sr. and Benjamina (Lamela) Nunez and her brother Antonio Nunez Jr. She is survived by her son Antonio (Tony) Casais and his wife Meg (Moloney) Casais, her daughter Prudencia (Casais) Davis, her son Jose (Pepe) Casais and his wife Kristen (Quinn) Casais, her sister Maria (Lolita) Nunez, her grandchildren, Andrew and Katie Casais, James and Justin Davis and Nicholas and Isabel Casais along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be on Thursday, January 20 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. http://www.stjude.org. For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.