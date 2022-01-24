Cecil Dewitt Lear Jr.

By
Star News Group Staff
-
81 views
Cecil D. Lear

Cecil D. Lear, Jr., 91, of Belmar, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Cecil was born on October 3, 1930, in Irvington to the late Cecil D. and Eleanor Lear Wyman (nee Bauder) and was raised in Caldwell. His family summered in, then moved to Belmar in

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.