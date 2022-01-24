Anthony Petrovich

Anthony Petrovich, 94, passed away peacefully at home in Point Pleasant surrounded by his loving wife and family. Tony was born in Hoboken in 1927. Tony and Thea (Piccolroazzi) were married in 1964 and enjoyed a long and loving marriage of 58 Years. He joined the Merchant Marine in 1944 and served for 57 years.
