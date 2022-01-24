Anthony Petrovich, 94, passed away peacefully at home in Point Pleasant surrounded by his loving wife and family. Tony was born in Hoboken in 1927. Tony and Thea (Piccolroazzi) were married in 1964 and enjoyed a long and loving marriage of 58 Years. He joined the Merchant Marine in 1944 and served for 57 years.
As
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>