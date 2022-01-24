Alison Carpinello

By
Star News Group Staff
-
73 views
Alison Carpenello

Alison Carpinello, 60, of Spring Lake Heights passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2022. Alison was a loving mother, Gigi, sister, aunt, and friend.

Born and raised on the Jersey Shore, you could find Alison soaking up the sun during the warmer months at the beach, her favorite place. She enjoyed

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.