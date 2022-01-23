New head varsity football coach sought by Wall schools

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Public School district is looking for a new coach to head the high school’s varsity football program, which was disrupted in 2021 by a hazing scandal that resulted in juvenile criminal charges.

The coaching job was posted Jan. 21 on the school district’s online job page with a notice that reads as follows:

WALL HIGH SCHOOL HEAD VARSITY FOOTBALL COACH



Wall High School is a highly rated public high school with approximately 1000 students. Located in southern Monmouth County, the school is easily accessible by the Garden State Parkway, I-195/138, Route 18, and Route 35. Wall High School seeks an experienced Head Varsity Football Coach to build upon a history of success.

Last month, the Wall school board approved the hiring of Nicholas Pizzulli, at a rate $600 per day, to serve as interim athletic director. Athletic Director Thomas Ridoux was placed placed on administrative leave by the school district as the criminal investigation of the hazing incidents became public. Two of the high school’s football coaches were also placed on administrative leave.

During last week’s board meeting, however, one Wall football parent criticized the district for leaving team members largely uninformed about plans for the 2022 season.

“All the kids have been told is that the season has been scheduled,” said Chris Rogers, who said his son is a sophomore player. “But what about the preparation that must take place? Football games are not won on Friday nights, and any true football person knows this.

“Games are won in the weight room and the offseason through dedication and preparation. They are won by building a team when no one is watching, yet there has been zero mention of any of this because we still don’t have a coach.”

