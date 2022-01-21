Point Beach names new chamber of commerce president, directors

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce has sworn in its new president and directors for the year.

A ceremony took place on Jan. 5 at The White Sands Oceanfront Resort and Spa with borough council President Doug Vitale swearing them in.

Marla Morris is the new president and the new directors are: Kelly Coyle Crivelli, Jennifer Jarahian, Rick Homer and Christina Longo.

Carol Vaccaro, the chambers executive director, said she anticipates that the new board is going to be very active in the community.

“All the new directors are crucial to us moving forward to do more things and to get our word out,” she said. The chamber hosts a variety of events to promote tourism throughout the year including the Sea Food Festival, Beers on the Boards, First Fridays, sidewalk sales, a fluke tournament and more. The chamber also co-sponsors the Beach pARTy Art Festival, and three Ladies Nights are planned for this year.

There will be a meet-and-greet membership meeting on Feb. 17 at B2 Bistro + Bar at 709 Arnold Ave., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. New members are invited to attend to meet the existing members of the board, and may RSVP to the chamber at 732-899-2424.

