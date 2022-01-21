Monday rain storm floods streets in Bay Head

BAY HEAD — Heavy rainfall overnight Monday resulted in Bridge Avenue and Osbornville Road being flagged with signs that morning to warn drivers of nuisance flooding, according to Police Chief William Hoffman.

“We close it down so that traffic is safe and for the storefronts because it could be too deep in certain areas,” said Chief Hoffman.

He said that residents typically see certain areas flooded when there is rainfall, and the police department places “road flooded” signs on roadways to alert residents.

“We don’t block them off completely, so they don’t cut down the side streets and get caught in it,” he said.

He said that around 8:30 a.m., the roadways began to flood due to runoff from Twilight Lake and Scow Ditch, and as a precautionary measure signs were posted and remained until low tide at around 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service declared a coastal flood warning beginning Monday morning and ending on Tuesday for areas near the Barnegat Bay and connecting tidal waterways, with about a half foot of potential flooding in low-lying areas.

“The normal areas were all flooded and were not passable after high tide,” Chief Hoffman said on Monday. “Last time we had this happen, we had to close Bridge Avenue for a day and half because it never went down.”

Last October, Bridge Avenue in the center of town was closed off due to heavy rainfall, which was the fourth worst flooding event in the area since flooding has been recorded, according to Council President Doug Lyons.

Chief Hoffman told The Ocean Star after the major flooding that lasted five days, that it was the worst he had seen in the borough since Superstorm Sandy.

As a result of the flooding event that began on Oct. 27, 2021, the Bay Head Environmental Commission [BHEC] put together a study to acquire data and develop strategies to deal with flooding in the borough.

The study presents strategies put in place to help the commission mitigate flooding since Sandy in 2012, including a drainage improvement plan and establishing a flooding sub-group on the Environmental Commission, as well as the recently established Twilight Lake Watershed Implementation plan.

“This flood was very similar to flooding that was caused on Halloween as a result of strong southerly winds, high tides, moon and offshore storms,” said Dan Paulus, chair of BHEC.

