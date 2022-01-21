Joseph Gilroy

Joseph Gilroy

Joseph Gilroy, age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Born January 11, 1933 in Newark, Joseph has resided in Spring Lake for the last 85 years.
Joe proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War, running the Officer’s Club in Tokyo, Japan

