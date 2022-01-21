Council members Filippone and Borowoski discuss goals for 2022

LAVALLETTE — Council members Joanne Filippone and Jim Borowoski, who were sworn-in at Jan. 4’s reorganization meeting shared their goals for 2022 in recent interviews with The Ocean Star.

Ms. Filippone and Mr. Borowoski were both re-elected to three-year terms in the Nov. 1 general election and serve on the council along with Council President Anita Zalom, and Councilmen David Finter, Robert Lamb and Michael Stogdill.

“As a member of the Lavallette Council, it is important to remember that no one of us works alone. We are a team, and it takes all of us to bring about success for our community,” said Ms. Filippone. “With that said I believe that keeping our taxes low and providing the best programs and services to our community are always on the forefront of our goals. The next three years will not be any different for me, I will continue to do the very best I can for the right reasons and the right price.”

Mr. Borowoski said, “As I enter my 19th year in service as a Councilman for the Borough of Lavallette my focus has never changed: Provide superior services to our residents and visitors while maintaining a stable tax rate.”

