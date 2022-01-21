Bay Head school board members honored for dedication

BAY HEAD — Members of the school board were recognized for their dedication to Bay Head School with certificates at a board meeting on Tuesday night.

“We felt like we wanted to recognize our board members. They do this voluntarily,” said Principal Frank Camardo. “They do things to help the school and they do it on their own time so I think it was a good time to recognize all the things that they do.”

Each certificate came with the resolutions printed on them and were signed by Mr. Camardo, Superintendent Steve Corso and the borough administrator Frank Pannucci Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s something that we haven’t done publicly before so this is the first time we have recognized them at a board meeting,” he said.

This year, he explained, committees of the school board have been combined into one large group involving all board members, and workshop meetings are held in addition to board meetings to enable open discussion on matters involving the board of education.

“We used to have board members do certain committees but now they are a committee as a whole,” he said. “This allows input from every board member to be a part of every decision essentially that way if something comes up it could be discussed.”

“With everyone’s schedule and everything that goes on, and you add being a board member with several committees… this allows for a collaborative conversation to go on with things in the school pertaining to things that the school is receiving and doing. Everybody is on the same page and can weigh in on those topics,” he said.

In addition, students of the month were honored at the board meeting. Ryan Wurch, a student of the month in December was recognized along with Hendrix Grant and Drew Caruso as students of the month for January.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.