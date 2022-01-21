Antrim’s Molly Mechler named Educator of the Year

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — G. Harold Antrim’s Governor’s Educator of the Year award for the 2021-2022 school year has been presented to Molly Mechler, who serves as the school’s Response to Intervention [RTI] coordinator teaching kindergarten to fourth-grade language arts and mathematics skills.

Ms. Mechler has been a teacher at Antrim since 2001. She graduated from Catholic University of America in 1998. She earned her master’s degree from Grand Canyon University in reading, curriculum and instruction in 2009.

Previously, Ms. Mechler taught Spanish, first and second grades. She is a member of the intervention and referral services team, runs an after-school robotics program and assists with gift-giving to families in need during the holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mrs. Mechler is well-deserving of such a prestigious award. Her skill set and passion contribute to her overall highly effective performance,” said Antrim Elementary School principal Tara Weber.

“When I shared the news with Mrs. Mechler about being selected as the 2021-2022 Educator of the Year, she cried. She was overwhelmed with joy and appreciation for being acknowledged as this year’s recipient.”

Mrs. Mechler will be honored at the Point Pleasant Beach school district board of education meeting on Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

[more_nw_os]

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.