Wednesday night brush fire closed Garden State Parkway

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Motorists approaching Garden State Parkway’s exit 91 were met with standstill traffic and a noxious burning smell Wednesday night after a fire occurred in a drain pipe that runs underneath the parkway’s north and southbound lanes, New Jersey State Police say.

The fire was reported at 5:06 p.m., and spread to the brush on either side of the parkway, authorities said. Reports suggest that the fire burned for over nine hours before being extinguished.

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to state police.

Brick’s Herbertsville Fire Company 1 was the first to respond to the scene, followed by multiple surrounding town’s fire departments.

Officials from Brick’s Fire Safety Bureau said that “there’s more to the incident than just the brush fire that was originally reported.” However, very little information will be released before the investigation’s conclusion, officials said.

NJ State Police closed both north and southbound lanes of traffic from exits 91-98, and reportedly redirected many vehicles into Brick, causing traffic issues within the township.

“Both directions of travel were closed for an extended period of time but have since fully reopened,” NJ State Police told The Ocean Star. “The cause of the fire remains under investigation.”

Some reports suggested the fire was caused by a motor vehicle accident; however, State Police said that this was not the case.

State Police are expected to release more information upon the investigation’s conclusion.

