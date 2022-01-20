Wall Board of Education fills two vacancies

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Board of Education announced the filling of two open positions at their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Many parents offered their criticism in response, while Board member Kristen Hodnett described it as, “another meeting filled with harassment and intimidation from certain members of the community.”

Wall resident and parent of five Thomas Buffa, 39, will serve on the BOE after being selected by Monmouth County Superintendent Lester W. Richens on Jan. 13. Mr Buffa is currently working as the director of buildings and grounds for the Upper Freehold Regional School District.

Mr. Buffa will fill the term left open by write-in candidate Betsy Cross, who decided not to accept the seat, and will serve one year on the board.

The board advertised the position on Jan. 6, providing the applications to the Monmouth County superintendent.

For the vacant position left behind by former board member Russ Gartz, who resigned with a year left on his term, the board held five public interviews during the meeting.

The applicants varied in fields of expertise. Two of the candidates had children currently enrolled in Wall schools, although they were not selected to fill the vacancy.

All of the interviews had the same nine questions about confidentiality, garnering support for referendums and views on the district’s strengths and weaknesses, to name a few.

In the end, the board decided to appoint James C. Maliff, a 67-year-old retired educator and Wall resident since 1967.

Mr. Maliff, who has had two children graduate from Wall high school in 2007, and in 2014, cited his experience in education administration. “I’ve been a teacher and an administrator for many years,” he said.

Mr. Maliff retired from education in 2019, having worked in the Ocean County School District since 1994 as both an educator and administrator.

“I have a good understanding of the relationship between the administration and the board and would like to bring that experience with me,” said Mr. Maliff when asked by the board what he will bring to the table.

