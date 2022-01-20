State Police: Juveniles started the Garden State Parkway fire

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Motorists around Garden State Parkway’s exit 91 were met with standstill traffic and a noxious burning smell Wednesday night after a fire occurred in a drain pipe that runs underneath the parkway’s 91 north entrance ramp to the 91 south exit ramp, New Jersey State Police say.

According to the State Police, the fire was started by several juveniles, who were seen by witnesses fleeing Evergreen Woods Park Apartment Complex, which runs along to the Garden State Parkway.

The fire was reported at 5:06 p.m., and spread to the brush on either side of the parkway, authorities said. Reports suggest that the fire burned for over nine hours before being extinguished.

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to NJ State Police.

Brick’s Herbertsville Fire Company 1 was the first to respond to the scene, followed by multiple surrounding town’s fire departments.

NJ State Police closed both north and southbound lanes of traffic from exits 91-98, and reportedly redirected many vehicles into Brick, causing traffic issues within the township.

“Both directions of travel were closed for an extended period of time but have since fully reopened,” NJ State Police told The Ocean Star.

Authorities are still in the process of identifying the juvenile suspects. Juveniles charged with second degree arson could be incarcerated for up to three years, and juveniles charged with third degree arson could face up to two years incarcerated, according to NJSA 2C:17-1.

State police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it, or any other information that might aid this investigation, is asked to contact the Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office Holmdel Station at 732-441-4526.

