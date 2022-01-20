Mail fraud investigation by Avon police leads to two arrests

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Avon police have announced the arrest of two Bronx men in connection with three mail fraud incidents that took place last November.

“Over the past few months, the Avon-by-the-Sea Police Department has received multiple reports of mail theft and check fraud. Most victims reported mailing their personal mail or bills, many of which were accompanied with a personal check inside. Many of these victims soon learned at a later date that their personal check had been stolen, altered, and subsequently cashed by an unknown person,” Captain Tony Pecelli said on Jan. 11.

According to Capt. Pecelli, Fernando Hernandez-Jiminez, 24, and Antonio Urenarosario, 26, were arrested following an investigation conducted by Detective John Riley and Patrolman John Lynch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.