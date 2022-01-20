Jan. 24 start planned for Test-to-Stay in Manasquan schools

MANASQUAN — Implementation of the school district’s new test-to-stay initiative has been delayed again, and now is expected to start on Monday, Jan. 24, following a second delay due to test kit delivery issues.

The program will offer on-campus rapid COVID-19 testing to students in order to reduce quarantining and allow students who have had close-contact exposure to the virus to stay in class.

The board of education earlier this month approved an agreement with the Plescia Medical to provide on-campus rapid antigen nasal swabs and laboratory diagnostic services through June 30.

School officials originally had hoped to launch the program on Jan. 10, but it was delayed until Jan. 17 and now until Jan. 24.

The reason for the delay is the lead times associated with the deliveries of test kits, officials said.

The program will let close-contact students – who might otherwise be in quarantine – to arrive at school in the morning, take a test, and then be allowed in class if the test is negative.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

