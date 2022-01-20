Details worked out for shared use of new Manasquan field house

MANASQUAN — A group of about a dozen municipal and school district officials met recently to fine-tune how the borough recreation department and the school athletics program will share use of the new $5.9 million indoor athletic facility under construction at Manasquan High School.

“It was a really great meeting,” borough Councilman Michael Mangan told The Coast Star. “True to their commitment, they will make the building available between six and nine hours a day, depending on the day, for borough use.”

School district Superintendent Frank Kasyan said the meeting was “Wonderful. We have a very good relationship with the town and I think we are going to move seamlessly into this new field house. It is going to be something that gives to the community for years to come, impacting generations of students and community members.”

Councilman Mangan said, “Recreation has literally dozens of programs that are currently run both in-house and through outside vendors that could utilize this space. I think the potential uses are endless and will only grow,” Mr. Mangan said.

The project is expected to be completed in May.

The new 200- by 600-foot building will contain a lighted turf field lined for multiple sports, a running track, a weight-training room, a wrestling room and batting cages.

