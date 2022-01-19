Success of intercoastal tug recounted at council meeting

POINT BEACH — The council met to celebrate the success of last year’s intercoastal tug and to appoint officers to the position of captain and chief of the Point Beach Police Department.

Council President Douglas Vitale explained that in October, Point Beach faced off against Manasquan in the intercoastal tug, with proceeds from the event totaling $47,000.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t go the way we wanted on our side but it was a great event all around,” said Mr. Vitale.

He thanked Joe Leone’s for sponsoring the event and added that this year, money was raised for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“Something we started this year was to bring the Make-A-Wish foundation into the tug of war as part of the event. Both Manasquan and Point Beach rec teams raised about $8,000 for the tug of war, with the Lift Gym in Point Beach raising the most money,” he said.

On the day of the event, a Make-A-Wish child had the opportunity to meet with Point Beach police officers, he explained.

“We want to thank Make-A-Wish for their partnership and we want to work together going forward to raise money for the charity,” he said.

Jerry Murphy, of the Make-A-Wish foundation said that 30 percent of wishes in the state are granted in Monmouth County and Ocean County.

“The money raised stays in the community… your neighbors are wish kids, your neighbors are going to the hospitals that we serve. It’s really a community event that is supported by the community, and gives back to the community,” he said.

