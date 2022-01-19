School superintendent attacks call for Wall resignations

WALL TOWNSHIP — School Superintendent Tracy Handerhan Tuesday night rebuked a state legislator’s call for her resignation, as well as those of school board members, following a published report that the district offered to help cover private school tuition for two students charged in the criminal investigation of hazing incidents at Wall High School last fall.

Referring to the legislator, State Sen. Paul Sarlo, only as a “politician from Passaic county who does not represent Wall Township,” Ms. Handerhan said, “Why ask for the resignation of the district leader that actively sought the assistance of state agencies, including the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office, in order to appropriately address a very difficult situation?”

“Think about that. What kind of message does it send when those who tackle difficult issues head-on and follow the law are called to resign?” she said during a meeting of the board of education on Tuesday. “The implications of this thinking can set a dangerous precedent for educational and civic leaders.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The tuition offer, which was not addressed Tuesday night, and Sen. Sarlo’s resulting call for resignations, were reported by NJ Advance Media on nj.com last Friday. The report quoted the legislator as saying, “The entire board of education and superintendent should all resign effective immediately. The allegations at the onset of this have been very troubling and these latest allegations are disturbing.”

According to NJ Advance, an attorney representing the Wall school board extended the tuition offer to an attorney representing the two students in order to secure their withdrawal from Wall High School. The report said the offer included a sum of money to cover the balance of tuition at a private school for the current school year and $18,000 toward tuition for the 2022-23 school year. A proposed alternative was suspension and an agreement to avoid contact with the alleged victims, the report stated.

The Wall school district announced last month that several students had been suspended, but withheld names and other details as consistent with confidentiality requirements.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.