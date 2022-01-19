Former Belmar mayor leaving Casino Reinvestment Development Authority post

BELMAR — Matthew J. Doherty, former mayor of Belmar and the Executive Director of Casino Reinvestment Development Authority [CRDA] has announced his departure from his position and the authority effective Jan. 28.

Mr. Doherty was elected mayor of Belmar in 2010 and served two terms ending his time in office on April 15, 2018. “Then Gov. Murphy appointed me to the position down at CRDA, that I am very grateful for the opportunity that he gave me,” he told The Coast Star this week adding, “It has been a pleasure to serve in the Murphy Administration, and I thank Governor Murphy, and the CRDA Board for this opportunity the past four years.”

As for his future plans, he stated, “I don’t think it’s appropriate to pursue anything at this time while I’m still the executive director, I am going to wait until I leave office on January 28.”

According to the CRDA, Mr. Doherty had worked to address food insecurity, bringing more health care options into Atlantic City and most recently, bringing the city’s grocery store development project to fruition with a groundbreaking of a new Shoprite held this past November.

“I have had the honor of working with an outstanding group of people at CRDA who are hard at work every day to improve the lives of the residents of Atlantic City,” said Mr. Doherty. “I see the remarkable potential in Atlantic City, and I believe there will be a renaissance in the city over the next five to 10 years. I would now like to be a part of that in a position outside of state government.”

