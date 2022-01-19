Fire closes Garden State Parkway in Brick Township

BRICK TOWNSHIP — New Jersey State Police have closed Garden State Parkway to traffic in both directions due to large brush fire near mile post 91 on Wednesday evening.

Police were advising motorists to use alternate routes.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

[more_Brick]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.