Athena Komitas of Belmar to perform at Carnegie Hall

BELMAR — Athena Komitas, 17, of Belmar, began playing piano at age six, now she is set to play Carnegie Hall in New York City in March, just three months before she graduates from Red Bank Regional High School in June.

Athena has achieved winning the Elite International Music Competition twice, in 2019 and once again in 2021. Athena’s mother, Lena Komitas, described receiving the exciting news that Athena had won the competition for a second time, “It seemed like a déjà vu, countless hours of practice, the feeling of pre-competition uneasiness, and a never-ending wait for the results. But the results finally came, and the score was 29 out of 30, placing Athena in first place in the Elite International Music Competition for the second time.”

The Elite International Music Competition is an annual event that accommodates pianists and all instrumentalists, vocalists and small chamber ensembles ages 6 through 22, who have successfully passed the preliminary audition and received an invitation to participate in the winners’ recitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with the other first- and second-place recipients, Athena was invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in the Spring of 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the concert was held virtually from home, explained Ms. Komitas.

This year’s performance will take place in person on March 5, and Athena is hopeful that Carnegie Hall will stay open. “It was very exciting – I started crying. I was very excited,” said Athena of receiving the news that she had won the competition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.