Water main break cuts local service for Tuesday repairs

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — A water main break near Park Avenue and 8th Avenue on Monday morning resulted in the shutdown of water service for 25 minutes at 7 a.m. on Tuesday to repair the break, according to borough administrator John Barrett.

Mr. Barrett stated that water was shut down for repairs Tuesday morning and not the day of the break to avoid having the borough charged for holiday service by the contractor on the MLK Jr. holiday.

“We lowered water pressure Monday morning, but we wanted to avoid the holiday rates, so this morning [Jan. 18] at about 7 a.m., we shut down water for 25 minutes, and the repairs were made,” Mr. Barrett said Tuesday morning.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

