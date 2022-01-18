Frances Loretta Dougherty

Frances Loretta Dougherty (née McCarthy), a long-time resident of Sea Girt, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in her home on January 15, 2022, at the age of 98. Fran’s upbeat personality and quick wit will be missed. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years James F. Dougherty

