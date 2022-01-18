Barbara Solomon Moglia

By
Star News Group Staff
-
116 views

Barbara Solomon Moglia, 87, of Spring Lake Heights, NJ died at her home on January 17, 2022 surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Barbara was born in Montclair, NJ and graduated from Verona High School and Simmons College, Boston, Massachusetts. After college Barbara started her career as a buyer for Hahne and

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.