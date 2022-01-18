Barbara Solomon Moglia, 87, of Spring Lake Heights, NJ died at her home on January 17, 2022 surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Barbara was born in Montclair, NJ and graduated from Verona High School and Simmons College, Boston, Massachusetts. After college Barbara started her career as a buyer for Hahne and
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>