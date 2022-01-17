Michael J. Bialas

By
Star News Group Staff
-
117 views
Michael J. Bialas

Michael passed away peacefully on December 19, 2021, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, after a short illness. He was born January 19, 1958, in Point Pleasant, the first of seven children for Eugene and Marilyn Bialas.

Michael was a lifelong resident of Manasquan. A graduate of MHS in the Class of 1976, Mike

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.