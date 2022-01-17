Michael J. Bialas

Michael passed away peacefully on December 19, 2021, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, after a short illness. He was born January 19, 1958, in Point Pleasant, the first of seven children for Eugene and Marilyn Bialas.
Michael was a lifelong resident of Manasquan. A graduate of MHS in the Class of 1976, Mike
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>