Frederick William Behringer

By
Star News Group Staff
-
102 views
Frederick William Behringer, 89, of Wall Township, died at home on January 13, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Patricia, and his brother-in-law Jim Harvey of Glenshaw, PA, and numerous cousins. Fred’s sister, Peggy Aharrah,died January 8, 2018, her husband, Ernie Aharrah, died November 29, 2019, and

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.