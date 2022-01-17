Eileen M. Walker

Eileen M. Walker (nee Murtha), ascended to the Pearly Gates January 13, 2022, at the young age of 96. She died peacefully at home in Spring Lake surrounded by family. The cause of death was congestive heart failure. Eileen was born on September 6, 1925, in Jersey City, NJ, the first grandchild of Irish immigrants

