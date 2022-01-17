Beverly Lewis Harding

By
Star News Group Staff
-
100 views
Beverly Lewis Harding

Beverly Lewis Harding, 95, of Mountainside, New Jersey passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Berkeley Heights with her son David at her side.

Beverly was born on July 4, 1926 in Hillside, New Jersey to the late Mr. and Mrs. William and Dorothy (nee Lewis) Chamberlin and sister to

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.