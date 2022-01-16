Wall school district responds to call for resignations

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Public Schools officials have offered to meet with a state legislator who called for their resignations following a report that the school district offered to help cover private school tuition for two students charged in the criminal investigation of hazing incidents at Wall High School last fall.

NJ Advance Media reported the tuition offer and State Sen. Paul Sarlo’s reaction on Friday, quoting the legislator as follows: “The entire board of education and superintendent should all resign effective immediately. The allegations at the onset of this have been very troubling and these latest allegations are disturbing.”

According to the report on NJ.com, an attorney representing the Wall school board extended the tuition offer to an attorney representing the two students in order to secure their withdrawal from Wall High School. The report said the offer included a sum of money to cover the balance of tuition at a private school for the current school year and $18,000 toward tuition for the 2022-23 school year.

A statement issued Friday night by Wall school board president Ralph Addonizio did not directly address the report of the tuition offer but said that a meeting with Sen. Sarno could “clear up any misinformation.”

The full statement reads as follows:

“Wall Township Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Tracy Handerhan, along with the Wall Township Board of Education, are steadfast in its obligation and commitment to maintain student confidentially, even in the face of misleading press coverage. We understand that the release of information from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office earlier this week has resulted in renewed media coverage, but that process is separate and apart from the Board of Education. The Board’s focus is on providing a quality education for all of our students. This is a serious matter and we treated it as such.

“We welcome the opportunity to meet with Senator Sarlo and provide him with the facts that we have already shared with the public at a previous board meeting. This should clear up any misinformation that has been spread over the last several weeks.”

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has filed juvenile complaints against a number of Wall Township High School students following two separate investigations, Acting County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on Jan. 10.

The juvenile complaints charge the adolescent defendants with hazing, attempted criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, false imprisonment and harassment for incidents that occurred in the Wall Township High School football team’s locker room from September to October 2021.

Unrelated to the hazing incident, a separate investigation ended in a juvenile complaint against another Wall High School student, resulting in charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault for off-campus incidents, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

