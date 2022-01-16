Moderate coastal flood warning issued for Manasquan

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Office of Emergency Management issued a moderate coastal flood warning on Sunday afternoon, prior to the impending 7 a.m. high tide at the Manasquan Inlet on Monday morning, Jan. 17.

The message states that tides are forecast to run approximately three feet above normal, with moderate coastal flooding expected to begin at the time of high tide, and that residents should anticipate street flooding at least three hours before and after the 7 a.m. high tide.

The warning urges those who live in areas prone to tidal flooding to take necessary actions to secure property and move vehicles to higher ground.

“Roadways will become flooded and impassable for extended periods, and access onto and off of the beachfront will become limited. Do not attempt to drive over a flooded road or around police barricades,” the message states.

It adds that Main Street and Brielle Road may become impassable for a period of time during flooding and that plans should be made in advance should road closures occur.

With conditions permitting, residents are asked to utilize First Avenue and the Ocean Avenue Bridge for access off of beach areas. The message also warned that the following areas may be affected: Main Street east of Lockwood Avenue, including Sims, Pershing, Pearce, Meadow, Second, Third and Fourth Avenues. Brielle Road, Deep Creek Drive, Captains Court and Long, Riddle, Pickle, Tarpon and Pompano Avenues.

Areas within one block of the Glimmer Glass Bridge and Watsons Creek including all of River, Holly and Watson Place and Perrine Boulevard as well as areas adjacent to Stockton Lake may also be affected by flooding.

“Remember to always follow instructions from police and emergency personnel on our roadways. Coastal residents are advised to closely follow the latest forecasts and updates and be prepared to take immediate action to protect life and property if major coastal flooding is forecasted or develops,” the message states.

