MLK Jr. Day activities planned at Bay Head Elementary School

BAY HEAD — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, students at Bay Head Elementary will have an opportunity to take part in activities organized by social studies teacher Keith Murphy.

According to Principal Frank Camardo, these Jan. 17 activities will use literacy and common core standards to educate students on the legacy of the Rev. King through his teaching of tolerance and acceptance.



Mr. Camardo said students will be reviewing the “I have a dream” speech to dissect what lessons The Rev. King intended to get across, and how that can be applied to modern times.

Students will also be able to take part in the design of a three dimensional poster of the Rev. King.

“Each child will get a piece of a poster and they’ll color and decorate it, and once everybody’s piece is finalized, we will put them together and we’ll have a big picture of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the word ‘dream’ on it,” he said.

Mr. Murphy stated to The Ocean Star that Martin Luther King’s struggle, passion and wisdom gives people hope regardless of ethnicity.

“Very few people have had that impact on society. So it is important to study and celebrate the people who had such a positive role in American history, and changed the lives of millions of people across the world, not only this country. The celebration of MLK is a salute to a great man, husband, father, and peaceful revolutionary,” he stated.

