Olga Marie Kleinertz

By
Star News Group Staff
-
67 views
Olga Marie Kleinertz

In Loving Memory
Olga Marie Kleinertz, 92, passed away peacefully to Heaven, surrounded by her family in her home on January 2, 2022 .
Olga Marie Kleinertz was born July 4, 1929 in Rumson. She was a Point Pleasant resident for over 60 years and one of the former owners of West Point Tavern, now the Shore

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.