In Loving Memory
Olga Marie Kleinertz, 92, passed away peacefully to Heaven, surrounded by her family in her home on January 2, 2022 .
Olga Marie Kleinertz was born July 4, 1929 in Rumson. She was a Point Pleasant resident for over 60 years and one of the former owners of West Point Tavern, now the Shore
