Wall school officials address plans for 2022 varsity football

WALL TOWNSHIP — In a message to the Wall Township schools community Thursday, Superintendent Tracy R. Handerhan said the school district “has not cancelled the 2022 varsity football season.”

Ms. Handerhan was reacting to an incorrect reference in the Jan. 13 print edition of The Coast Star, concerning school district actions after a hazing incident involving some members of the Wall High school varsity football team. The reference appeared within a story about the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s announcement of charges in the case.

The Coast Star has since published a correction online and removed the incorrect reference from the E-Edition of the Jan. 13 paper.

An announcement later posted on the Wall Township Public Schools website read as follows:

Please be advised that in this morning’s Coast Star, January 13, 2002, it was reported that Wall High School will not be fielding a varsity football team for 2022. This is not accurate. The WTPS has not cancelled the 2022 varsity football season.

In communication with the Coast Star regarding the misprint, the Coast Star has corrected the online version of the story, including the January 13, 2022, E-edition. Thank you to the Coast Star for the prompt response.

Also on Thursday, Ralph Addonizio, president of the Wall Township Board of Education, told The Coast Star: “Wall will have varsity football in 2022” and added that there had “never been” a discussion about cancelling the coming season.

