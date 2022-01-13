Schools closed, streets plowed after recent snowfall

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Three to seven inches of snow fell in Point Pleasant Beach during the early morning hours of Jan. 7, prompting Schools Superintendent William Smith to close the borough’s two public schools due to inclement weather and hazardous travel conditions.

Mayor Paul Kanitra reported that the borough Department of Public Works responded to the snowfall, but due to multiple employees having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19, trash pickup, which also fell on Friday, was postponed to the next routine pick up date, residents were notified of this change by an alert system call and an update was posted on the borough’s social media accounts.

“We were initially worried because, like everybody else, there was a tremendous amount of workers out with COVID,” said the mayor.

The mayor made the decision to suspend trash pickup on Friday in order to get both done. “They went out and they tackled it and they came through with flying colors, so it all worked out in the end,” stated the mayor, thanking the public works department for their timely and efficient response to the accumulation of snowfall in the borough.

The mayor is hopeful that during future snowstorms suspending trash pickup will no longer be an issue.

