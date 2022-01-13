Point Beach school district adopts new CDC guidelines

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach school district has adopted new measures in accordance with the Jan. 10 recommendations from the CDC and New Jersey Department of Health, which were also endorsed by the New Jersey Department of Education.

The measures address the length of recommended quarantine, which the district will follow, stated Superintendent William Smith.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday declared a new public-health emergency to battle the pandemic’s latest omicron wave, an action that means the statewide mask mandate in schools will remain in effect. However, the governor said the new declaration does not mandate any new lockdowns, vaccine passports, business restrictions or gathering limits. The governor’s declaration came one day after the state legislature declined to vote on a resolution to extend a series of pandemic-related orders and actions.

“Governor Murphy also issued Executive Order 280, which created a new Public Health Emergency. He also issued E.O. 281, which extended the provisions of E.O.s 251 and 253. As a consequence, our active virus mitigation procedures remain in place,” said Mr. Smith on Wednesday.

Although the district does not currently keep a running count of its students who have tested positive for COVID-19, Mr. Smith has noted that since the last two weeks of December dozens of students and staff members have been impacted by the virus and have been forced to self-isolate or quarantine.

“To this date, we have not had to close either school building as a result, and are encouraged by slightly “better” COVID circumstances this week,” he said.

