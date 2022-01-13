Monmouth County reports 3,997 new COVID cases for Jan. 10-13

FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Health Department reported Thursday that it received reports of 3,997 new COVID-19 cases between Monday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 13. Officials said they had also received reports of 17 COVID-related deaths during the same period.

The case numbers do not include unreported positive results from at-home rapid tests, which are generally not reported to official health agencies.

Monmouth County also announced that COVID-19 vaccines are available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.



FREE TESTING SITES

Free COVID-19 testing for Monmouth County residents will also be offered next week at sites where tests can be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather, as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 18 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Wednesday, Jan. 19 in Neptune from 4-7 at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33.

Thursday, Jan. 20 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it at the Neptune testing site on Wednesday, Jan 19.

Here are the cumulative COVID-19 case totals for Monmouth by municipality, as recorded on Jan. 10 and Jan. 13:

13-Jan 10-Jan Aberdeen: 3928 3751 Allenhurst: 132 129 Allentown: 244 233 Asbury Park: 3206 3099 Atlantic Highlands: 635 613 Avon-by-the-Sea: 338 331 Belmar: 920 888 Bradley Beach: 675 659 Brielle: 1002 971 Colts Neck: 2089 2006 Deal: 475 466 Eatontown: 3152 2991 Englishtown: 469 455 Fair Haven: 986 942 Farmingdale: 372 358 Freehold Borough: 2723 2637 Freehold Township: 7307 7063 Hazlet: 4270 4134 Highlands: 621 609 Holmdel: 3061 2972 Howell: 12108 11709 Interlaken: 151 142 Keansburg: 2411 2334 Keyport: 1317 1282 Lake Como: 278 273 Little Silver: 1148 1108 Loch Arbour: 52 51 Long Branch: 7016 6731 Manalapan: 8275 8012 Manasquan: 1080 1051 Marlboro: 7088 6831 Matawan: 2103 2025 Middletown: 12765 12410 Millstone Township: 1884 1827 Monmouth Beach: 584 569 Neptune City: 973 937 Neptune Township: 6629 6415 Ocean: 5909 5684 Oceanport: 1260 1219 Red Bank: 2735 2638 Roosevelt: 101 101 Rumson: 1269 1233 Sea Bright: 237 227 Sea Girt: 329 317 Shrewsbury Borough: 935 1792 Shrewsbury Township: 197 195 Spring Lake: 426 412 Spring Lake Heights: 723 689 Tinton Falls: 3458 3339 Union Beach: 1225 1184 Upper Freehold: 1088 1047 Wall: 4911 4748 West Long Branch: 1986 1911 Unknown: 0 0

