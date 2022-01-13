Monmouth County reports 3,997 new COVID cases for Jan. 10-13

FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Health Department reported Thursday that it received reports of 3,997 new COVID-19 cases between Monday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 13. Officials said they had also received reports of 17 COVID-related deaths during the same period.
The case numbers do not include unreported positive results from at-home rapid tests, which are generally not reported to official health agencies.
Monmouth County also announced that COVID-19 vaccines are available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.
Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.
Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.
FREE TESTING SITES
Free COVID-19 testing for Monmouth County residents will also be offered next week at sites where tests can be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather, as follows:
- Tuesday, Jan. 18 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
- Wednesday, Jan. 19 in Neptune from 4-7 at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33.
- Thursday, Jan. 20 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it at the Neptune testing site on Wednesday, Jan 19.
Here are the cumulative COVID-19 case totals for Monmouth by municipality, as recorded on Jan. 10 and Jan. 13:
|
13-Jan
|
10-Jan
|
Aberdeen:
|
3928
|
3751
|
Allenhurst:
|
132
|
129
|
Allentown:
|
244
|
233
|
Asbury Park:
|
3206
|
3099
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
635
|
613
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
338
|
331
|
Belmar:
|
920
|
888
|
Bradley Beach:
|
675
|
659
|
Brielle:
|
1002
|
971
|
Colts Neck:
|
2089
|
2006
|
Deal:
|
475
|
466
|
Eatontown:
|
3152
|
2991
|
Englishtown:
|
469
|
455
|
Fair Haven:
|
986
|
942
|
Farmingdale:
|
372
|
358
|
Freehold Borough:
|
2723
|
2637
|
Freehold Township:
|
7307
|
7063
|
Hazlet:
|
4270
|
4134
|
Highlands:
|
621
|
609
|
Holmdel:
|
3061
|
2972
|
Howell:
|
12108
|
11709
|
Interlaken:
|
151
|
142
|
Keansburg:
|
2411
|
2334
|
Keyport:
|
1317
|
1282
|
Lake Como:
|
278
|
273
|
Little Silver:
|
1148
|
1108
|
Loch Arbour:
|
52
|
51
|
Long Branch:
|
7016
|
6731
|
Manalapan:
|
8275
|
8012
|
Manasquan:
|
1080
|
1051
|
Marlboro:
|
7088
|
6831
|
Matawan:
|
2103
|
2025
|
Middletown:
|
12765
|
12410
|
Millstone Township:
|
1884
|
1827
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
584
|
569
|
Neptune City:
|
973
|
937
|
Neptune Township:
|
6629
|
6415
|
Ocean:
|
5909
|
5684
|
Oceanport:
|
1260
|
1219
|
Red Bank:
|
2735
|
2638
|
Roosevelt:
|
101
|
101
|
Rumson:
|
1269
|
1233
|
Sea Bright:
|
237
|
227
|
Sea Girt:
|
329
|
317
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
935
|
1792
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
197
|
195
|
Spring Lake:
|
426
|
412
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
723
|
689
|
Tinton Falls:
|
3458
|
3339
|
Union Beach:
|
1225
|
1184
|
Upper Freehold:
|
1088
|
1047
|
Wall:
|
4911
|
4748
|
West Long Branch:
|
1986
|
1911
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
