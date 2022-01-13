Monmouth County reports 3,997 new COVID cases for Jan. 10-13

By
Star News Group Staff
-
FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Health Department reported Thursday that it received reports of 3,997 new COVID-19 cases between Monday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 13. Officials said they had also received reports of 17 COVID-related deaths during the same period.

The case numbers do not include unreported positive results from at-home rapid tests, which are generally not reported to official health agencies.

Monmouth County also announced that COVID-19 vaccines are available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

FREE TESTING SITES

Free COVID-19 testing for Monmouth County residents will also be offered next week at sites where tests can be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather, as follows:

  • Tuesday, Jan. 18 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 19 in Neptune from 4-7 at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33.
  • Thursday, Jan. 20 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it at the Neptune testing site on Wednesday, Jan 19.

Here are the cumulative COVID-19 case totals for Monmouth by municipality, as recorded on Jan. 10 and Jan. 13: 

   

13-Jan

  

10-Jan

  

Aberdeen:

  

3928

  

3751

  

Allenhurst:

  

132

  

129

  

Allentown:

  

244

  

233

  

Asbury Park:

  

3206

  

3099

  

Atlantic Highlands:

  

635

  

613

  

Avon-by-the-Sea:

  

338

  

331

  

Belmar:

  

920

  

888

  

Bradley Beach:

  

675

  

659

  

Brielle:

  

1002

  

971

  

Colts Neck:

  

2089

  

2006

  

Deal:

  

475

  

466

  

Eatontown:

  

3152

  

2991

  

Englishtown:

  

469

  

455

  

Fair Haven:

  

986

  

942

  

Farmingdale:

  

372

  

358

  

Freehold Borough:

  

2723

  

2637

  

Freehold Township:

  

7307

  

7063

  

Hazlet:

  

4270

  

4134

  

Highlands:

  

621

  

609

  

Holmdel:

  

3061

  

2972

  

Howell:

  

12108

  

11709

  

Interlaken:

  

151

  

142

  

Keansburg:

  

2411

  

2334

  

Keyport:

  

1317

  

1282

  

Lake Como:

  

278

  

273

  

Little Silver:

  

1148

  

1108

  

Loch Arbour:

  

52

  

51

  

Long Branch:

  

7016

  

6731

  

Manalapan:

  

8275

  

8012

  

Manasquan:

  

1080

  

1051

  

Marlboro:

  

7088

  

6831

  

Matawan:

  

2103

  

2025

  

Middletown:

  

12765

  

12410

  

Millstone Township:

  

1884

  

1827

  

Monmouth Beach:

  

584

  

569

  

Neptune City:

  

973

  

937

  

Neptune Township:

  

6629

  

6415

  

Ocean:

  

5909

  

5684

  

Oceanport:

  

1260

  

1219

  

Red Bank:

  

2735

  

2638

  

Roosevelt:

  

101

  

101

  

Rumson:

  

1269

  

1233

  

Sea Bright:

  

237

  

227

  

Sea Girt:

  

329

  

317

  

Shrewsbury Borough:

  

935

  

1792

  

Shrewsbury Township:

  

197

  

195

  

Spring Lake:

  

426

  

412

  

Spring Lake Heights:

  

723

  

689

  

Tinton Falls:

  

3458

  

3339

  

Union Beach:

  

1225

  

1184

  

Upper Freehold:

  

1088

  

1047

  

Wall:

  

4911

  

4748

  

West Long Branch:

  

1986

  

1911

  

Unknown:

  

0

  

0

  

 

