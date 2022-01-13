Knights of Columbus to host free throw competition

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS- The Knights of Columbus are hosting their annual basketball free throw competition for children ages nine to 14 at St. Catherine School’s gymnasium on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m.

The contest is of no cost to parents, and winners of each grade will receive a plaque and the chance to advance to the district round against children from other contests hosted by chapters of the fraternity.

Parents can fill out the form provided by the Knights of Columbus and send it to the knights’ member and Spring Lake Heights councilman Peter Gallo at PeterGalloSLH@gmail.com.

