Belmar mourns popular barber shop owner

BELMAR — Although the doors of Belmar Barber Shop have now closed, memories of its beloved owner Vincent “Vinnie” Apicelli live on in the hearts of the community he served his entire adult life.

Mr. Apicelli, who cut hair in the Main Street shop for 61 years, died of COVID-19 pneumonia on Dec. 28, at age 81.

Mayor Mark Walsifer warmly recalled Mr. Apicelli’s presence in Belmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve known him a long time,” the mayor said. “He’s been in town a long time. One time or another, everybody went to Vinnie the barber. I knew he was a good guy. There were a lot of people that knew him and he’s going to be missed a lot in Belmar. He was a real fixture in our town.”

Mr. Apicelli spent his early years growing up in Asbury Park. He got his start cutting hair while serving in the U.S. Navy for a year and a half, working as a barber aboard a ship off the coast of Virginia. He then met his wife Ellen in the mid-1960s; they married in 1969; together they had three children Vinnie, Tina and Kim raising them in Wall Township.

Albert Galasetti and Danny Squillante opened Belmar Barber Shop in 1953, and Mr. Apicelli began cutting hair there in the mid-1960s. He became the shop’s owner about 20 years later.

Belmar Borough Administrator Edward Kirschenbaum recalled this week that Mr. Apicelli was his first employer. At the age of 10, Mr. Kirshenbaum got a job in the barber shop.

“I swept the floors, cleaned mirrors and shined shoes. I spent all my time there, after school and on the weekends. That’s where I got my start in the world of working,” Mr. Kirschenbaum said.

He also learned barbering. By age 11, Mr. Kirschenbaum had his very own chair and was cutting the hair of younger children.

“Listening to the conversations of Al and Vinnie to the people that were getting their haircut was quite an education in life,” he said. “We had a horseshoe pit in the backyard, and when there were no customers, we played horseshoes. They were really good to me.”

Mr. Kirschenbaum said the shop changed little over the decades. The same Coca-Cola machine and a trophy case filled with photos were ever-present.

“As I grew up and went back for haircuts there, I always kept in touch with Vinnie. He was a good man. Always knew what was going on in town. Always looking out the window, he would cut your hair and look out the window and know exactly who was passing by – and never miss a part of the hair he was cutting.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.