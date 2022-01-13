Avon Environmental Commission introduces plastic bag recycling

AVON-BY-THE-SEA —The Environmental Commission has launched a new plastic film recycling plan to collect recyclable plastics at several locations throughout the borough.

Plastic film items that are recyclable include grocery bags, Ziploc bags, bread bags, ice bags, bubble wrap and newspaper sleeves.

The Avon School, Avon Recycling Center and Municipal Center are available for residents to drop off clean and dry plastic film items.

Co-Chair of the Environmental Commission Vade Hanlon said, “taking care of our environment is the most important reason for launching our plastic film recycling program.”

“There is a financial opportunity for the town of Avon. When residents and businesses recycle plastics, plastic film diverts our trash containers. Not only does recycling reduce the amount of trash going to our already filled landfills, but the cost of trash disposal will be reduced.”

The Environmental Commission has recently made efforts to educate residents on the plastic bag ban that will go into effect in May of 2022. Multi-cloth bags are being sold by the commision to help residents prepare for the impending shift away from plastics.

“I am very excited about the launching of plastic film recycling for the first time,” said Ms. Hanlon. “People don’t stop to think about the amount of plastic film we dispose of daily. The plastic that our paper towels and bath tissue come in to dry cleaning bags, all can be recycled. I hope that Avon residents and businesses get behind this initiative.”

