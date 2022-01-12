New COVID precautions in place at Belmar Elementary

BELMAR — Belmar Elementary School has responded to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County by installing new distancing measures for its students to follow while eating lunch.

The distance between seating has been updated in the cafeteria, Superintendent Jimmy Alvarez said at the Jan. 6 board of education meeting.

BES’s older students are eating their lunches distanced as well, sitting in the bleachers of the school’s gymnasium.

“They’re typically our older students,” Mr. Alvarez said. “We’re not sending the pre-K kids in there … it’s going to be students that are old enough to be able to kind of manage something like that, having motor skills to be able to have their lunch like they might [have] at a baseball game or a basketball game.

“We did some restructuring in our cafeteria as far as seating that makes it so that students may not have to quarantine as much because they’re spaced out enough, and the desks are spaced out so that there will be a lot less quarantining.”

