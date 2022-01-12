Council approves grant submissions for BMAC and new senior center

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council approved applying for grant submissions to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for an amount of $400,000 for costs related to construction of a new senior center. According to officials, the former location of the township senior center on Adamston Road will be relocated to a new location at Aurora Place near the Brick Plaza.

Councilman Art Halloran said, “the building will serve as a shared facility with EMS. The design plans are underway.”

At the meeting on Jan. 11, the council also authorized the submission of a strategic plan to apply for another year of Brick Municipal Anti-Drug Coalition [BMAC] grants for the fiscal year of 2023, according to Councilwoman Andrea Zapcic. The township applied for a drug enforcement and demand reduction grant in the amount of $21,773, a cash match grant of $5,443 and an additional grant in the amount of $16,329.

Councilwoman Zapcic explained that some of the funding will go towards a new association created by BMAC in collaboration with the Brick Police Department known as Trust Educate Aspire Mentor [T.E.A.M].

She said: “on thursday afternoons the Brick Police lead an evidence based mentorship of youths from fifth grade to twelfth grade.”

