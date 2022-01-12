Belmar Public Library seeks volunteers to work on video production

BELMAR — As Belmar prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary later this year, the Belmar Public Library plans to produce a video documentary on the history of the borough, including the days before European settlers arrived, when the local Lenni-Lenape Indians occupied the region.

“We’re really excited about it as a town,” said library assistant Luis Pulido. “We are looking to produce a high-quality video documentary that not only tells the story of Belmar, but also acts as an invitation for people to make Belmar their destination in the days to come,”

The library is seeking volunteers to be part of a production team that will collaborate to produce the piece which will be a motion picture celebrating the borough’s sesquicentennial milestone.

Mr. Pulido anticipates that the film will be an hour and 15 minutes long, and have its premiere in the Belmar Elementary School auditorium on the evening of Aug. 31, which is the official anniversary date.

“We are looking to make it a high-quality cinematic type of documentary that really rises to the level of that. This is a 150th anniversary, and we’re looking to have something that is memorable to people, and that will really speak to the history of Belmar,” said Mr. Pulido. “If you are currently studying video production or have video production experience, this is a great opportunity to volunteer your services for a great project in support of our town.”

