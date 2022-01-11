Norman F. Beyer

Norman F. Beyer, 91, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

He was born in Elizabeth on December 6, 1930. He graduated from Rutgers School of Pharmacy in 1953 and that same year married his high school sweetheart, Joan Nelson. He then served in the US Army during the Korean War.

After



